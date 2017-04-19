Man charged with DUI in fatal Southwest Side crash

- A Southwest Side man was drunk and high when he caused a crash that left a passenger in his vehicle dead early Thursday on the Southwest Side, according to police.

Giovanni Roman, 24, was charged with one count of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated DUI in an accident causing death, and two counts of aggravated DUI in an accident causing bodily harm, according to Chicago Police.

Roman was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics when he was driving a 2001 Acura that crashed into a garbage truck just after 4 a.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of South Harlem Avenue, according to police.

A passenger in the car, 26-year-old Luis A. Roman of the Brighton Park neighborhood, was dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Giovanni Roman was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. Another passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was also severely injured.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Giovanni Roman, a resident of the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.