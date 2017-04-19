Man stabbed in forehead on CTA Red Line train on South Side

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man was seriously wounded Wednesday night when he was stabbed in his forehead during a fight on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the 36-year-old man was on the train as it approached the Sox-35th Street station when he got into an argument with a 26-year-old man, according to Chicago Police.

The argument turned physical, and the older man was punched in the face and stabbed in the forehead by the younger man, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and charges were pending Wednesday night, police said.