1 dead, 1 wounded in Dan Ryan shooting, officers injured in pursuit

- A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway at the Chinatown feeder ramp on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 5:12 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near Exit 53A leading to Canalport Avenue and Cermak Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The two men were shot when another man got out of his vehicle on the Chinatown feeder ramp and fired into their vehicle, ISP said. One man was dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

A man was in custody in connection with the shooting, ISP said.

While pursuing the suspect, Chicago Police officers were driving north on Shields Avenue with lights and sirens activated, when their squad car crashed into a vehicle that was eastbound on 31st Street, according to Chicago Police.

Two officers were taken to a hospital, where one was listed in serious condition and the other was in good condition. Two people from the eastbound car were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said none of the injuries suffered in the crash were thought to be life-threatening.

Other officers apprehended the suspect after the crash and he was turned over to state police, Guglielmi said.

All lanes of I-90/94 at Cermak were temporarily closed for the investigation, but everything was reopened to traffic by 12:30 a.m. Thursday, ISP said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call ISP at (847) 294-4400.