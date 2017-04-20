Woman shot during robbery on NW Side

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A woman was shot early Thursday during a robbery on the Northwest Side, near O’Hare International Airport.

The 55-year-old was walking home about 12:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Chester when two males walked up and demanded her purse, according to Chicago Police.

A struggle ensued, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the abdomen, police said. The males then took the woman’s belongings and ran to a waiting vehicle, driven by a third suspect. A description of the vehicle was not available.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was listed in “serious but stable” condition, police said.

