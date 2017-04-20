Wisconsin man charged with carjacking on Tri-State Tollway

- A Wisconsin man has been charged with carjacking two good Samaritans who stopped to help him after a crash Monday night on the Tri-State Tollway in the southwest suburbs.

Bernard Bush, 52, faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking, according to Illinois State Police.

At 7:26 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on southbound I-294 at 95th Street in Hickory Hills, police said. While the troopers were on their way, a good Samaritan stopped at the scene to try to help.

Bush, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, forced the driver and passenger of the car that stopped out of their car, then drove off in it southbound on I-294, police said.

Bush, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was arrested a short time later in Calumet City, police said.

He is being held at the Cook County Jail on a $250,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court May 11, according to the sheriff’s office.