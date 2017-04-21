SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The driver of a semitrailer was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near west suburban Oak Brook, according to state police.

Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Sunrise, Florida, was shot about 4 p.m. while he drove on Interstate 88, according to Illinois State Police.

Munoz was driving east in a 2007 Volvo semitrailer when someone fired at him from an unknown vehicle, police said. He was able to pull over to the right shoulder near milepost 138.5 between 22nd Street and York Road.

Munoz was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died, police said.

The far right lane of traffic and shoulder was closed for the investigation, police said.