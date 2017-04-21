Man, 50, charged with fatal stabbing of Indiana bartender

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 50-year-old man was charged Friday with robbing and fatally stabbing a woman who was found dead behind a bar in northwest Indiana.

Christopher Dillard, of Hobart, Indiana, faces charges of murder and robbery in connection with the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Nicole Gland, according to Chesterton police.

Gland, of Portage, Indiana, was stabbed to death in or near her vehicle after she left the Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road, where she worked as a bartender, police said.

Her body was found Wednesday morning in an alley behind a row of businesses that includes the Upper Deck Lounge, police said. A number of her personal belongings were missing.

An autopsy found Gland was stabbed multiple times and died of her injuries, according to the Porter County coroner’s office and police.

Dillard also worked at the Upper Deck Lounge as a doorman and bouncer, police said.