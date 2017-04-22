10 shot in Chicago, 2 fatally, since Friday evening

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Ten people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago to open the weekend, leaving two dead.

The violence brought the city’s toll to 951 people shot, 165 fatally, since the start of the year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The latest killing happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in West Englewood, where officers responding to a shooting in the 5900 block of South Paulina found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a parked SUV, according to Chicago Police. He was dead at the scene.

A few minutes later, an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in a drive-by attack around the corner in the 6000 block of South Hermitage. Both attacks were considered gang-related, but police said they were being investigated separately.

The weekend’s first homicide happened about 7 p.m. in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. A male of unknown age and a 25-year-old man were inside a building in the 6500 block of South King Drive when they were shot, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the male died of a gunshot wound to the back. The 25-year-old was listed in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not released the victims’ names as of Saturday morning.

In the most recent nonfatal shooting, a 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were in Humboldt Park about 2:30 a.m. near the 1200 block of North Mozart when they heard gunfire. She was grazed in the leg and he was hit in the buttocks. They took themselves to Stroger Hospital, and their conditions were stabilized, police said.

An hour before that, two gunmen in the Northwest Side Cragin neighborhood walked up to a 20-year-old man in the 5000 block of West Grand and shot him in the thigh. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

About 8:30 p.m. Friday in Hermosa, a Jeep pulled up to a 47-year-old man in the 2400 block of North Kildare, and at least one person opened fire, hitting him in the leg and groin, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

At 7:11 p.m. in Austin, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg, and a 19-year-old man in the back, in the 5100 block of West Madison. The boy was taken to Stroger in critical condition, and the man was in serious condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 43 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.