Police: ‘Copious' stash of drugs found in North Park home

Police seized a massive stash of drugs during the search of the North Park home of a man charged with harassing a CPD officer. | Chicago Police

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Police found “copious” amounts of drugs in the North Park neighborhood home of a man charged with harassing a CPD officer who was leaving court Thursday afternoon.

Reggie Catayong, 44, and 42-year-old Jack Artinian allegedly followed the officer in a vehicle as the officer left a courthouse in the 2400 block of West Belmont, according to a statement from Chicago Police. About 2 p.m., Catayong shouted, “We’re going to get you,” at the officer while in traffic in the 2800 block of West Catalpa.

Catayong and Artinian, who was driving the vehicle, were stopped in an alley in the 5100 block of North Troy and taken into custody, police said. Authorities later obtained a search warrant for Catayong’s home in that same block.

A search of the home turned up “copious” amounts of drugs including cocaine, anabolic steroids, liquid THC and pills, police said. A replica firearm and “narcotic proceeds” were also seized.

Catayong was charged with one felony count of harassing a witness; six felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; one felony count of marijuana possession over 5 kilograms; one felony count of possession of hypodermic needles and a misdemeanor count of possession of a replica firearm, police said.

Artinian, who lives in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, was also charged with a felony count of harassing a witness, police said. Both men were expected to appear in bond court Saturday.