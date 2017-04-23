Man charged with beating ex-girlfriend, holding her captive

- A man has been charged with beating his ex-girlfriend and keeping her and her young child captive in her home for several hours in north suburban Grayslake.

Lloyd R. Smith, 46, faces felony counts of residential burglary, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, criminal trespass to residence and driving with a revoked driver’s license, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

At 6:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a domestic battery at a home in unincorporated Grayslake, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier in the day, Smith had entered his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 18900 block of West Old Plank Road while she was sleeping and took her cellphone, preventing her from calling for help, according to the sheriff’s office. He held her and her young child captive in the home for several hours. During that time, he battered the woman and threatened to kill her before running away.

Deputies located Smith at a motel in the 500 block of Northwest Highway in Palatine, according to the sheriff’s office. He had an active arrest warrant for escaping after being sentenced to electronic monitoring in a previous case and not reporting when required. He also had an active warrant for unlawful restraint and domestic battery for a similar incident last month.

Smith, whose permanent address is unknown, was ordered held without bail at the Lake County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.