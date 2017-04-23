Police: Man pulled plastic bag over girl's head, tried to kidnap her

- Police are looking for a man who put a plastic bag over a girl’s head while trying to kidnap her Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The girl was playing on the sidewalk and fell off her bicycle about 3:35 p.m. near Jackson and Lockwood when the man approached her and pulled a plastic bag over her head, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The child got scared and kicked the man, causing him to run away east on Jackson and south on Lockwood, police said. The girl then ran into a nearby home where her mother was visiting relatives to tell her what happened, and her mother called 911.

The man was described as a 5-foot-5 black man about 40 years old with a medium build and a bald head, police said. He had a tattoo of a heart on his neck and was wearing a brown, long-sleeve shirt, black pants and blue, low-top gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at tipsoft.com.