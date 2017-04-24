Humboldt Park man gets 26 years for strangling girlfriend in 2014

- A man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend nearly three years ago at their Humboldt Park neighborhood home.

Daniel Kralik, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder Monday before Judge Stanley Sacks, according to Cook County court records.

Kralik strangled his girlfriend of two years, 26-year-old Victoria A. McManus, on May 14, 2014, authorities said at the time.

The couple had been living together at her home in the 1200 block of North Rockwell Street for two months when they got into a fight because McManus had a relationship with another man, prosecutors said at the time.

Kralik initially planned to move out and stay with friends, but the couple reconciled and continued living together, prosecutors said.

On the day of her murder, the couple got into another fight at the apartment, prosecutors said. McManus left while Kralik stayed at a friend’s place until he cooled off.

Instead, he stayed at her apartment and when she returned home, the couple got into another argument in her bedroom, prosecutors said. During the argument, Kralik strangled her with his hands.

Her roommate heard the muffled sounds of an argument and a brief struggle, prosecutors said. Kralik called 911 and admitted he strangled McManus, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Sacks sentenced Kralik to 26 years in prison Monday, according to court records. He will receive credit for 1,066 days served in the Cook County Jail, and must serve three years of supervised release.