Man tries to lure preschooler into his car in Belmont Cragin

- A man tried to lure a preschool student into his car Thursday afternoon in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Around 1:30 p.m., the man was spotted parking a green-colored sedan near school grounds in the 4800 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The man stood behind a wrought iron fence that borders the school’s property with the car door open, waving at several children, police said. The man then waved at a boy in attempt to get his attention.

Two school employees who had been watching the man began walking toward him, and he ran to the open door, police said. The man drove west on Shakespeare, then north on Lamon, blowing a stop sign as he sped away.

The man is described as a white Hispanic, 36-45, about 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with dark brown, shoulder-length, curly hair, police said. He was wearing a black jacket, dark baseball cap and driving an older model four-door sedan.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.