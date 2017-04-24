Sheriff: Man attacks woman on Illinois Prairie Path in Wheaton

- The DuPage County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attacked a woman walking Monday afternoon on the Illinois Prairie Path in west suburban Wheaton.

Around 3:30 p.m., the woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road, north of the intersection of Peter Road and Churchill Road in unincorporated Wheaton, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The woman got away unharmed and the man ran away from the area south from Prairie Path toward Churchill and Peter Roads, police said.

The attacker is described as a 20 to 30-year-old white man with black or dark hair, a medium muscular build and an unshaven face, police said. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black backwards baseball hat, red t-shirt with cut off sleeves and black pants.

Police believe he has left the area and there is no current threat to the community, the statement said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Rob Dubeck at the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.