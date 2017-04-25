Multiple homes burglarized in Logan Square since January

- Police are warning Northwest Side residents after multiple homes were burglarized this year in the Logan Square neighborhood.

In each incident, an offender forced entry into the home during the daytime while the residents were away and stole electronic items and some jewelry, according to an alert from Area North detectives.

Homes in the 3500 block of West Fullerton were burglarized three times in January and March, police said. The other burglaries happened:

in the 2000 block of North Drake in January;

in the 2700 block of North Central Park in February;

in the 3100 block of North Christiana in March; and

in the 2700 block of North Kedzie in April.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.