Six teens charged with trespassing after Aurora fire

- Six teenagers were charged with trespassing after a fire broke out at a vacant hospital Friday evening in west suburban Aurora.

Crews responded about 6:45 p.m. to the blaze at the former Copley Hospital, a 7-story vacant building in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Firefighters found a fire in a room on the roof, which was extinguished by 19 firefighters in about 30 minutes, according to the department. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in a pile of debris.

No injuries were reported.

Several teens were seen running from the building after the fire started, according to the fire department. Six of them—two 15-year-old boys, three 16-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl—were charged with criminal trespass to land, but denied starting the fire. They were released to their parents.