Lansing man charged with fatally shooting semi driver on I-88

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 34-year-old Lansing man is charged with fatally shooting the driver of a semitrailer Friday afternoon on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near west Suburban Oak Brook.

Anthony Tillmon faces a felony charge of first-degree murder, Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday.

Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Sunrise, Florida, was shot about 4 p.m. while he drove east on Interstate 88 in a 2007 Volvo semitrailer, state police said.

After he was wounded, Munoz was able to pull over to the right shoulder near milepost 138.5 between 22nd Street and York Road, where he was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and later died, police said.

Tillmon was identified as the shooter following an investigation, police said. He was taken into custody and is being held at the DuPage County Jail, where he awaits an expected bond hearing on Wednesday.

The investigation indicated the shooting was related to road rage, police said. There were not apparent ties between the two men.