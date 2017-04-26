CPD warns residents about string of burglaries, attacks in West Town and Ukrainian Village

FOX 32 NEWS - People in the Ukrainian Village and West Town neighborhoods are being warned about a recent string of attacks and robberies.

Crystal Martinez comes to visit her grandmother in Ukrainian Village almost every day. She's growing worried after she heard Chicago Police are warning residents to look out for groups of young men attacking and robbing people.

The latest happened in the 2100 block of West Haddon, which is Martinez's grandmother's street.

"If they see her by herself, that frightens me," Martinez said. "That's why I always come and check on her because it does scare me that she is by herself and they can take advantage of her."

Between 2 and as many as 7 men may be responsible for at least five incidents in Ukrainian Village and West Town, according to Chicago Police.

The incidents are listed below:

900 Block of South Bell Avenue on April 20, 2017 at 1:35PM.

900 Block of North Leavitt Street on April 20, 2017 at 3:10PM.

900 Block of North Honore Street on April 21, 2017 at 2:00AM.

2100 Block of West Iowa Street on April 21, 2017 at 2:15AM.

2100 Block of West Haddon Avenue on April 23, 2017 between 2:40AM-2:50AM.

The men are said to be driving in a dark colored Chevrolet SUV.

"You'd like to think you're in your neighborhood, you're down your block you're safe, but no that's scary," added resident, Anne Polick.

Polick loves to take walks with her 5-week-old son, Theodore. After hearing about the community alert, she's grateful she has her dog Murphy by her side.

"Well, now I'm going to think about it when I walk. I'm glad I know, of course," Polick added. "Obviously because you want to be aware, but it's like should it really be like that when you're in your neighborhood on a Wednesday afternoon."

Many people said they still feel safe walking in these neighborhoods, but police are asking them to be more aware of their surroundings.

"You have really good neighbors, they all watch out for each other, but now I may be walking on eggshells," added Martinez.

Chicago Police ask residents to report any suspicious activity. If you're confronted by this group of men, remain calm and try to note any identifying markers like scars or tattoos.



If you have any information about these crimes, call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.