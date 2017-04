CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - At least one person was taken into custody after shots were fired at a Portillo's location in the South Loop.

FBI agents who were entering the Portillo's at 520 W. Taylor Street overheard the shooting in the restaurant's parking lot.

One of the agents was able to detain the suspect until Chicago Police arrived, according to Garrett Croon of the FBI.

Nobody was injured but the windshield of one vehicle parked on Taylor Street was damaged.