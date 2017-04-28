Vranas gets 18 months in CPS bribery scam; Byrd-Bennett next

- One of the last two players in a contract-rigging scandal that rocked Chicago Public Schools was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse—leaving former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett to go last this afternoon, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

North suburban businessman Thomas Vranas is to serve three years on supervised release after his 18-month prison term. He must surrender to authorities by Sept. 11.

Vranas cried after U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang handed down the sentence.

Byrd-Bennett, 67; and Vranas, 36, were indicted a year-and-a-half ago in the bribery scheme, along with Vranas’ former partner, Gary Solomon, 49. “B3,” as Mayor Rahm Emanuel affectionately called his second handpicked schools chief, is expected to learn her sentence at a hearing that begins at 1 p.m.

Chang sentenced Solomon last month to seven years in prison.

In sentencing Vranas, Chang noted the financial struggle that Chicago’s school system continues to face. “I think you know every dollar expected to go to Ms. Byrd-Bennett is a dollar CPS could have used for itself,” the judge said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Church gave Vranas credit for helping prosecutors build the rest of their case. “When he came in he was a breath of fresh air,” she said, describing Vranas’ participation as “candid” and “forthcoming.” But she also noted he was part of the scheme to use “clout to get contracts.”

Vranas apologized before hearing his sentence as two rows of his relatives looked on.

“Your honor, I apologize to the court to the government and to my family. I also apologize to CPS, the students and the city of Chicago,” he said. “What I did was wrong. I blame myself and no one else for my actions.

“If the court gives me a second chance I will work for the rest of my life to make amends.”

He left the courthouse without commenting just as Byrd-Bennett’s family was walking in.

Vranas also will be on the hook for some of the $254,000 in restitution to CPS. How much is to be finalized Friday afternoon at the Byrd-Bennett sentencing hearing.

The sentencings come two years after the FBI confronted Byrd-Bennett–when prosecutors say the then-CEO of CPS “lied about just about everything.”

In an extraordinary chapter in Chicago’s long history of graft, the feds ultimately learned that Solomon engineered Byrd-Bennett’s rise to the top of CPS, the third-largest school district in the nation. He hoped she would steer millions to his companies. In return, he promised to pay her hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Not only did Byrd-Bennett oblige, but in their substantial correspondence she authored a nine-word, emoji-punctuated email that secured her place in Chicago’s corruption hall of fame: “I have tuition to pay and casinos to visit (:”.

Byrd-Bennett never pocketed any money, but pleaded guilty to wire fraud in October 2015. Vranas pleaded guilty to a bribe conspiracy in April 2016. Solomon pleaded guilty to wire fraud last October.

After admitting her role in the scheme to the judge, Byrd-Bennett also gave a tearful apology to the schoolchildren of Chicago, and their families.

“They deserved much more,” she said, “much more than I gave to them.”