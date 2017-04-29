Autopsy: Woman found in trash bin was asphyxiated

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 21-year-old woman was beaten and strangled before her body was found a dumpster last month in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities have found.

A garbage collector found Diamond Turner about 12:30 p.m. on March 3 in the 7300 block of South Kenwood, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on Turner’s cause or manner of death, but further investigation determined she died of asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head in a homicide, authorities said early Saturday.

Turner lived in the neighborhood where she was found. Her body was thought to have been there for a few days.

No arrests have been made in the case. Area Central detectives are investigating.