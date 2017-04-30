Carjacking, auto thefts reported on North Side

- A carjacking and a series of auto thefts were reported Friday on the North Side.

In each incident, a male offender stole victims’ vehicles at gunpoint, or stole vehicles that were left running, unlocked and unattended, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The carjacking happened about 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Armour Street, police said.

The auto thefts happened:

about 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue;

about 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Wabansia Avenue;

at 11:19 a.m Friday in the 700 block of West Hubbard Street;

about 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of North Clark Street; and

about 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Bosworth.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all dark clothing, or a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.