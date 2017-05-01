Police: Woman robbed, then sexually assaulted in Horner Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted Sunday night in the Horner Park neighborhood on the North Side, Chicago Police said.

About 9:10 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was walking south on Campbell Avenue near the 2500 block of West Pensacola when a male in a dark sweatshirt grabbed her from behind and announced a robbery, police said. He threatened her with what might have been a handgun.

The woman complied with his demands and gave him her money and cell phone, police said. He then forced her into an alley where he sexually assaulted her.

The man then ran away, heading westbound from the scene, police said. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.