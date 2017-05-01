Supt. Eddie Johnson's SUV broken into

CHICAGO (AP) -- Police are boosting patrols in a Chicago neighborhood after the unmarked SUV used to transport the city's top law enforcement officer was rummaged through.

The vehicle's interior was found in disarray on Saturday morning when officers went to Superintendent Eddie Johnson's Bridgeport home to pick him up. Police say it didn't appear that anything was taken. Other area vehicles were targeted as well.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells the Chicago Sun-Times that police "don't believe whoever did this knew it was a police vehicle."

The Chicago Tribune reports the SUV may have been accidentally left unlocked Friday night or the locks malfunctioned. Police say Johnson's security detail had parked the SUV near Johnson's home before leaving. There were no guns, confidential information or valuables inside.