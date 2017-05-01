Police searching for Gary men charged with burglary, gun theft

- Police are searching for two men who were charged Monday with stealing a handgun during a residential burglary in northwest Indiana.

Cory L. Anderson, 27; and Travis T. Jones, 25, broke into a home in the 1000 block of East 36th Avenue in Gary, Indiana, and stole multiple items, including the handgun, according to Gary police.

The Gary residents are charged in a warrant with burglary, theft of a firearm, and theft, police said. Anderson also has an outstanding warrant for a prior burglary.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Mario Gonzalez at (219) 881-4743.