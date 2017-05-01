Police: Three people rob Wilmington gas station

- Police are searching for three people who robbed a gas station Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Wilmington.

Around 2:40 p.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies were called to a robbery at the BP gas station at 29849 SE Frontage Rd. in Wilmington Township, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office.

A 22-year-old gas station employee told deputies that three males pulled up to the gas station in a newer model Nissan or Kia SUV, police said. Two of the robbers then entered the store, while the third stood by the inside of the front door.

All three people pulled out black handguns, yelled to the employee not to move and to hand over money, police said. One of the robbers went behind the counter and pointed a gun at the employee’s head, while the other two jumped over the counter and stole cash from inside the register.

The employee was told to get the key to the safe, police said. He followed orders and then was told to sit on the ground. While on the ground the robbers removed money and checks, took the employee’s cellphone and stole Dutch Masters cigars.

The suspects are described as three black males between 6-feet and 6-foot-4, weighting 180 to 220 pounds, police said. Two of the robbers were wearing black sweatshirts and one was wearing a red sweatshirt with a green bandana over his face.

Dwight police advised Will County deputies that they had an armed robbery occur at 1:41 p.m. at a gas station, police said. The description of the robbers matched in both incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the Will County sheriff’s office at 815-727-8575.