South Elgin man faces prison time for shooting tow truck operator

- A South Elgin man is facing prison time for shooting a tow truck operator in the shoulder in 2015.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2015, a tow truck operator attempted to remove a car that was illegally parked in a lot in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive in South Elgin, according to the Kane County state’s attorney office.

After the car had been hoisted onto the truck, a man approached the operator and his co-worker, showed them his keys and asked them not to tow the car, prosecutors said. The operator began lowering the car and unhooked it from the truck.

As the operator and man talked, walked up and began screaming about not towing the car, prosecutors said. The operator said he would not tow the car and for Montgomery to mind his own business.

Montgomery then took a Beretta 9mm handgun from his waistband and shot the operator in the left shoulder, prosecutors said. The operator ran to the truck to go to the hospital when Montgomery fired a second shot that missed him.

The operator suffered a broken scapula, clavicle and nicked lung, prosecutors said. He has had multiple surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Montgomery remains in the Kane County Jail, prosecutors said, and his $250,000 bond was revoked upon conviction.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 15, when he faces a sentence of up to 30 years.