8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting

NAPERVILLE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police arrested six women and two men Friday for advertising sexual acts on the Internet in and around west suburban Naperville.

The Naperville Police Department Special Operations Group conducted a prostitution operation on April 28, Commander Louis Cammiso said in a statement.

Undercover officers arranged meetings with the eight people involved and made an agreement for a sex act in exchange for money, Cammiso said.

The following people were then taken into custody:

Brittany C. White, 31, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution and possession of a controlled substance;

Selena Marie Dobbins, 19, of Streamwood, was charged withprostitution;

Tiara Wilson, 25, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution;

Marlisha Lapeese High, 33, of Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution;

Cristeon Eric Bond Jones, 25, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Nomi Rane Ferro, 25, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution;

Aletrice T. Goiuns, 23, of Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution; and

Bianca Edwina Morris, 35, of Chicago, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.

Anyone with further information about the crimes is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.