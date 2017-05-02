Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at gunpoint in North Center

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the North Center neighborhood.

At 9:10 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was walking south in the 4300 block of North Campbell when a male suspect approached her from behind, pulled out a handgun and demanded her property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The suspect then ordered her into an alley in the 2500 block of West Pensacola, where he removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her, police said. He was last seen running west through the alley.

The suspect was described as a black male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 with a medium build, wearing a dark sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.com.