Vandalism at Ald. Joe Moreno's office targets gentrification

- A Northwest Side alderman says an act of vandalism at his office Monday, which apparently targeted his gentrification stance, will not deter his efforts to spur the local economy.

The incident occurred at the office of 1st Ward Alderman Joe Moreno at 2740 W. North Ave.

Chicago Police said the building maintenance staff discovered a glass door was smashed and graffiti was spray painted in blue on the building about 6:40 a.m. Monday.

A rock had been thrown through the window, and the word “gentrifier” sprayed on the brick wall beside it, the alderman’s office confirmed.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen. An employee in the alderman’s office said the incident apparently happened early Monday morning, prior to business hours.

In a statement, Moreno said, “This act of vandalism to my aldermanic service office was truly a cowardly act.”

The 1st Ward encompasses parts of the Logan Square, Wicker Park, West Town, Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side. It also includes several neighborhoods that have been gentrifying in recent years, with new apartment buildings and condos replacing older housing units and small businesses.

The alderman has been the target of protesters on several occasions for his pro-growth stance.

But he said this “incident will not deter my efforts to bring economic progress, which provides opportunities for all types of people, into the 1st Ward. It is a progress that has created more than 100 units of new affordable housing, with much more coming soon, in our ward.”

“The 1st Ward is a diverse, inclusive and welcoming ward,” Moreno said. “It is not exclusionary in any way, and will never be so, as long as I am the alderman, representing ALL of the great people who reside within its boundaries.”

Police said no one was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and Area North detectives are investigating.