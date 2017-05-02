Carjackings continue to plague Chicago area Crime Carjackings continue to plague Chicago area A quick trip for groceries turns into a scary situation for a 31-year-old Skokie man.

Police said the carjacking happened as he and his companion were walking out of the Mariano's in Park Ridge last night, their arms filled with grocery bags.

"Two suspects walked up to them, their faces were covered, and one of them was holding a gun and they demanded the keys to the car," Park Ridge Deputy Police Chief Lou Jogmen said.

The two man jumped into the 2014 white Jeep Cherokee and fled southbound on Cumberland Avenue. Police said store security cameras captured the carjacking.

About an hour later another carjacking took place in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood.

Two teens got out of the car at Halsted and Newport and stuck a gun in the car window behind them. They robbed the driver, then stole the 2014 Honda Accord, crashing it a few blocks away when police gave chase. One of the teens was arrested.

Jesse -----: "It's not something we see in the neighborhood. And I have never felt unsafe in this neighborhood walking home late or something like that."

With a third carjacking at gunpoint happening last Friday in the city, Park Ridge Police are now investigating whether their case may be connected, and they're advising what to do if it should happen to you.

"What our victim did in this case is exactly right,” Jogmen said. “You take umbrage at somebody trying to take your belongings that you've worked for, to take your car or your wallet. But at the end of the day you comply. If somebody's got a firearm or somebody's trying to take something from you, you do what they say and you live to fight another day"

The 15-year-old who was caught in the Lake View carjacking has been charged with vehicular hijacking aggravated with a weapon. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

