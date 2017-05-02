3-month crime spree ends in handcuffs for serial armed robbers Crime 3-month crime spree ends in handcuffs for serial armed robbers A three-month crime spree is over after police and FBI agents busted two serial armed robbers red-handed.

- A three-month crime spree is over after police and FBI agents busted two serial armed robbers red-handed.

One of the men, known to wear a surgical mask during the crimes, had money falling out of his pocket just before he was arrested.

Court documents show that the FBI violent crime task force found the suspects by tracking their getaway car, which was registered to one of the suspects. A stolen cell phone also showed pictures of one of the suspects.

The man who fell victim to two suspected serial robbers talked to FOX 32 about his experience on Tuesday.

"Just do whatever he wants...I mean it's me first and then the money or anything else," said the man, who did not want to be identified.

It was nearing closing time at a West Side MetroPCS store when the victim said a man walked in wearing a surgical mask and asked for a charger.

He got ready to pay when he revealed a gun.

"He showed me the gun and was like 'I have a gun don't do nothing stupid, don't call police or activate the alarm just give me the money,’” the victim said.

Chicagoans Emanuel Gavin and Henry Fabela, both 24 years old, are charged with armed robbery thanks to the collaboration of several police departments and the FBI.

"When you are an innocent employee coming to work, not expecting someone to appear in your workplace displaying a firearm threatening you for money that's horrifying, absolutely terrifying. It's good to get these guys off the street," said Garrett Croon, FBI Chicago spokesman.

Officials said the robbers have a signature M.O. Gavin is said to wear a surgical mask and threaten to shoot store employees, demanding money and cellphones.



Officials link them to numerous robberies at cell phone and convenience stores in Chicago and the suburbs of Elmurst, Skokie, Berwyn and Homewood.

Last Friday was their final hurrah at a MetroPCS store near 22nd Street and Western Avenue.

Police spotted Gavin leaving the store with money protruding from his pocket and a surgical mask on his face. He and fabela were later arrested.

Now this victim has a message for the suspects: "Think about it, there are more ways to get money - nobody likes to work but it's part of life."

Court documents show that one of the suspects admitted to some of the crimes, the other said he was just an Uber driver and asked for an attorney.

The two men are due in federal court on Thursday.