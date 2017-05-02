4 girls invade Glendale Heights apartment with Taser, drive off

- Four girls invaded a west suburban apartment with a Taser Tuesday and attacked the person inside before driving off.

At 4:27 p.m., the four girls forcibly entered an apartment in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Glendale Heights and one of them took out a Taser/stun gun and attacked the person inside, according to a statement from Glendale Heights Sergeant Michael J. Pentecost.

After the attack, the girls drove off in a black Nissan sedan, Pentecost said. Police are currently investigating the home invasion.

Anyone with information should contact the Investigations Division at 630-260-0078.