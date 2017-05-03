Man charged with robbing Naperville nail salon in March

- A man has been charged with robbing a nail salon in west suburban Naperville more than a month ago.

Rio Franklin, 25, faces felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and four counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, according to Naperville police.

On March 25, Franklin robbed the U.S. Nail Salon in the 900 block of East Ogden Avenue while armed with a semi-automatic handgun, police said. He took an undisclosed amount of cash, and a victim’s black 2004 Volvo SUV.

Franklin remains under investigation for other Naperville-area crimes, police said.