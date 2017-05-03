Manhunt continues after Chicago officers released from hospital Crime Manhunt continues after Chicago officers released from hospital A manhunt is underway for the gunmen who shot up a police van, injuring two officers inside. They not only survived, but have both been released from the hospital.

They were ambushed last night at the intersection of 43rd and Ashland and three people are being questioned by police. No charges have been filed at last check.

Calls to dispatch on Tuesday night capture the chaos just seconds after the shooting: “My partner is hit, my partner is hit! We are at 43rd and eastbound westbound,a grey minivan, shots fired shots fired.”

Police believe the two officers were targeted, followed to the area of 43rd and Ashland, which is in the Old Stockyards in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The plainclothes tactical officers were in an unmarked van investigating a previous gang-related shooting. One or two vehicles pulled up next to them and those inside started to fire.

The officers shot back as the suspects fled.

The wounded officers, one the son of a high-ranking CPD official, were rushed to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

One was shot in the back, the other was shot in the arm and hip and both were released on Wednesday.

The shooting resulted in a massive response as hundreds of officers from across the city began to search for the suspects.

“We have a few people, as a matter of fact, a few persons of interest that we are talking to right now so we will see where that leads us and make no mistake about it we are going to catch them,” Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

The van the officers were using shows roughly 18 bullet holes in the windshield. Police have recovered weapons on the scene and a high-powered assault rifle.

ATF is working on tracking the guns,their original owner and where they were purchased.

The Independent Police Review Authority is also investigating.

We are not naming the officers wounded due to safety concerns and extra security is being provided for the officers and their families.