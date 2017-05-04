2 teens arrested after expressway chase, crash near Goose Island Crime 2 teens arrested after expressway chase, crash near Goose Island Two teenage boys were arrested after an expressway police chase that began in north suburban Skokie ended with a crash late Wednesday near Goose Island on the Near West Side.

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two teenage boys were arrested after an expressway police chase that began in north suburban Skokie ended with a crash late Wednesday near Goose Island on the Near West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., the cashier at a Shell station in the 9600 block of Crawford Avenue in Skokie called police to report a suspicious silver SUV in the parking lot, Skokie police Officer Eric Swaback said.

When officers arrived, the SUV was gone, but detectives found a vehicle matching the description a few minutes later, Swaback said. The detectives tried to stop the SUV, but it took off and got on the expressway.

Skokie police terminated their chase and Illinois State Police took over, Swaback said.

CPD Monroe District officers were called at 11:03 p.m. to assist with the chase on I-94, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle eventually crashed into a tree in the 800 block of North Sangamon.

The people inside the vehicle then got out and tried to run away, police said.

Two juvenile boys were taken into custody and charges were pending, police said. Investigators are still looking for a third suspect Thursday morning.