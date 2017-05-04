5 hurt in South Side shootings Wednesday

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Five people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Most recently, a 28-year-old man was shot in the Chatham neighborhood. He got into a fight with another man about 9:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Place when the other man pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm. His condition was stabilized.

At 6:38 p.m., two men were shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were in a car driving west in the 2900 block of West Cermak when people in a white pickup fired at them before driving away, according to police. A 22-year-old was shot in the groin while a 35-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left buttock. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Nearly 20 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a Morgan Park neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. The 23-year-old was getting out of his friend’s vehicle at 6:21 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Hale when someone opened fire from a vehicle that pulled up behind them, police said. The man ran away while his friend drove off and crashed into an apartment building in the 11400 block South Hale. The suspect’s vehicle drove away east on 115th.

The 23-year-old was shot in the left hip and calf and went to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. His friend was not injured.

The day’s first shooting left a woman injured Wednesday morning in the Far South Side Washington Heights neighborhood. The 27-year-old was siting in a parked vehicle at 8:32 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 105th when a black car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to police. She was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Eight people, including two CPD officers, were wounded in shootings on the city’s South and West sides in a four-hour period Tuesday night.