Women arrested in undercover sting at Lombard spa

Eun Sun (left) and Lee Young Me Chang (right) | DuPage County sheriff’s office
Posted:May 04 2017 10:14AM CDT

LOMBARD (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two women were arrested in an undercover sting at a spa last week in west suburban Lombard.

The DuPage County sheriff’s Special Response Unit conducted the sting Friday at Ivy Spa at 1263 Main St. in Lombard, according to the sheriff’s office. The FBI’s Human Trafficking Unit and DuPage County multi-jurisdictional gang crime task force assisted.

Eun Sun Lee, 40, of Los Angeles was charged with misdemeanor counts of prostitution and unlicensed massage therapy; and 43-year-old Young Me Chang, 43, of Lombard was charged with one misdemeanor count of unlicensed massage therapy.

Lee and Chang were released from the DuPage County Jail after posting bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

