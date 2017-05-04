More than $600K in heroin found in Crystal Lake apartment

CRYSTAL LAKE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two drugs arrests this week in McHenry County led to the seizure of more than half a million dollars’ worth of heroin, police said.

Ramon Castro, 47, was arrested Tuesday at his apartment in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue in Crystal Lake, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. Detectives had received information that Castro was holding a large amount of heroin in his home.

About 3,462 grams of heroin, scales and packaging materials were seized, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the heroin is estimated at $692,400.

Castro was charges with felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office. He was ordered held on a $2 million bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court May 9.

The day before, Paul Benzinger was arrested after he was pulled over in Algonquin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives had received numerous tips that the 29-year-old parolee was selling drugs again, according to the sheriff’s office.

Between Benzinger’s person and his vehicle, detectives recovered 36 bags containing a total of 3.6 grams of heroin, 0.1 gram of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $750.

Benzinger, of Crystal Lake, was ordered held on an $80,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.