Police: Markham cop shoots driver who dragged him from stop

MARKHAM (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A police officer in south suburban Markham shot a person who tried to speed away from a traffic stop early Friday, dragging the officer, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of 167th Street and Western Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic offense and asked the driver to step out, Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said in an email.

Instead, he tried to drive away, dragging the officer with him, Sanders said. The officer then shot him, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not say where on the body he was shot.

The officer was also taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was expected to be okay.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.