Man charged in murder of Chicago Police officer's son

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Police have made an arrest in the killing of Chicago Police Officer Arshell Dennis’ son.

Anthony Moore, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the Aug. 14, 2016, killing of 19-year-old Arshell Dennis III, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Arshell Dennis III was shot and killed outside his home in the Wrightwood neighborhood in an attack that also left another man wounded.

The men were sitting outside the Dennis family home a few minutes after midnight when a male approached and started shooting, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dennis was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at Little Company of Mary Hospital at 12:45 a.m., authorities said. He lived on the block where the shooting happened.

The 20-year-old was shot in the arm and chest, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Known as “Trey,” Arshell Dennis III was entering his junior year as a journalism major at St. John’s University in New York City, and was home visiting family prior to the start of the new school year.

In announcing the arrest, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted: “We promised we’d never stop & we didn’t. Murderer of Police Officer Arshell Dennis’ son from last year has been charged.”

Police have announced a 12:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the case.

Moore is scheduled to appear in bond court at noon.