Search for escaped inmate underway in northwest Indiana

- Authorities are searching for an inmate on Friday who escaped from a northwestern Indiana correctional facility.

The inmate, identified as 35-year-old Orville Morris, escaped from the Westville Correctional Center in Westville, Indiana, the LaPorte County sheriff’s office confirmed about 6:30 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available, but sheriff’s deputies were responding to the area.

From La Porte County Sheriff's Office:

Morris...was accounted for at 10:00 AM, but the subsequent facility count at 3:15 PM did not clear. Morris – born 8/15/81 is a white male, approximately 5’ 9’’ and 210 pounds from Marengo, IN.

Morris had a projected release date of 01-30-2019. He has been incarcerated since 07-19-2014. He finished serving a 450 day sentence for a class D Felony for Theft/Receiving Stolen Property out of Washington County Circuit Court on 02-28-2015. He is currently serving a three year sentence for a Felony class 5 Robbery out of Washington County Superior Court 1, and was to start serving an additional three year sentence for a Class B Felony Burglary on 08-01-2017, with a projected release date of 01-30-2019.

If you have any information, call the La Porte County Sheriff's Office at 219-326-7700.