Man faces felony charge for Near West Side graffiti

- A man has been charged with felony property damage for allegedly spray-painting graffiti on a sidewalk on the Near West Side earlier this week.

William Floyd Jr., 39, was charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, according to Chicago Police.

Investigators identified Floyd as the person who spray-painted the sidewalk in the 100 block of South Halsted with “offensive graffiti” between late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Police could not immediately provide further details about the nature of the graffiti Saturday afternoon.

Floyd, who lives in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, was taken into custody at 12:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Monroe, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court Saturday.