Foster mother charged with baby's death in NW Indiana

- The foster mother of a 20-month-old girl who was found dead Thursday is facing felony charges in northwest Indiana in connection with the girl’s death.

Jamila Hodge, 32, was charged with murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Gary police said.

The girl was found unresponsive at 11:42 a.m. in the 7500 block of Ash Avenue in Gary, Indiana and pronounced dead, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Additional information was not provided.