Authorities: 7 shot, 2 fatally, in Brighton Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Seven people have been shot, two of them fatally, on Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting wounded seven people at 5:17 p.m. at Rockwell Street and 46th Place, according to the Chicago Police and Fire departments.

Two of the people shot have died, police said.

A person was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said.

Three more people were taken to Stroger Hospital, according to the fire department. Two of them were in serious-to-critical condition and the third was in good condition.

All of the people taken by paramedics to hospitals were adults, the fire department said.

Police have cordoned off the nearby streets.

Neighbors on both sides of the yellow tape sat on porches and steps.