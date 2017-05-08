South Chicago man faces felony charge after hit-and-run crash

Jean Leonard is facing a felony charge after he hit a 73-year-old pedestrian Thursday. (Chicago Police)
Jean Leonard is facing a felony charge after he hit a 73-year-old pedestrian Thursday. (Chicago Police)

Posted:May 08 2017 06:50AM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 06:50AM CDT

SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man is facing a felony charge after a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Thursday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Jean D. Leonard, 38, turned himself in to officers at the Grand Crossing District on Saturday, two days after his vehicle hit a 73-year-old man and sped away from the scene, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Leonard was driving north in the 8100 block of South Yates when his 2002 Honda Civic hit the man, who was crossing the street west, police said. The pedestrian was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Leonard, who lives in the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury, police said. He also faces misdemeanor charges of failure to give information or render aid after a crash, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

He was due on bond court on Monday.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories