Cops: Man sexually assaults girl in car after talking on Facebook

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl he met several years ago on Facebook in his car Friday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The victim told police that she met and had been talking to 21-year-old William Jones on Facebook for several years, according to a statement from Orland Park police.

Jones asked the victim if she wanted to, “hang out” and she agreed to let him pick her up, police said. Once inside the vehicle, Jones sexually assaulted her.

On Friday, Orland Park police detectives arrested Jones at his Evergreen Park home, police said. The Cook County state’s attorney reviewed the case and charged Jones with criminal sexual assault.

Jones’ bond was set at $750,000 Sunday, police said.