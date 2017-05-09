Police: Man ‘sexually exploited' 14-year-old girl in Albany Park

- Police are looking for a man who sexually exploited a 14-year-old girl on her way home from school Monday in the North Side Albany Park neighborhood.

The girl was at the northwest corner of Gunnison and Sacramento between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. when a man driving a black vehicle approached, according to Chicago Police.

The man started talking to the girl and asked her to look at something he was holding, police said. When the girl leaned over to look, she saw that he was not wearing pants and was masturbating.

The girl ran away and the man drove away heading south on Sacramento, police said.

The man was described as about 30 years old and Hispanic with a brown complexion, short black hair and a patchy beard, police said. He was wearing a blue and white, short-sleeved, collared shirt with no pants.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.