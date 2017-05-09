Man charged with Addison double murder

Jorge L. Vargas | Addison police
Jorge L. Vargas | Addison police

Posted:May 09 2017 01:59PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 01:59PM CDT

SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 20-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting two people Saturday afternoon in west suburban Addison.

Jorge L. Vargas is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, according to Addison police.

About 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a traffic crash at Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive, according to police.

Inside a vehicle, officers found Kevin Bustos-Garcia, 17; and Alberto Rios, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bustos-Garcia, of Cortland, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died at 2:17 p.m., according to the examiner’s office. Rios, of Villa Park, was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victims were targeted.

Vargas, an Addison resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon in Wheaton.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories