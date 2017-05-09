Man charged with Addison double murder

- A 20-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting two people Saturday afternoon in west suburban Addison.

Jorge L. Vargas is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, according to Addison police.

About 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a traffic crash at Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive, according to police.

Inside a vehicle, officers found Kevin Bustos-Garcia, 17; and Alberto Rios, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bustos-Garcia, of Cortland, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died at 2:17 p.m., according to the examiner’s office. Rios, of Villa Park, was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victims were targeted.

Vargas, an Addison resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon in Wheaton.