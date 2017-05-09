Glock, marijuana found during traffic stop in Michigan City

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A northwest Indiana man is facing several charges after a Glock and marijuana were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Tuesday in Michigan City.

Ryan Thomas, 26, faces felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and battery against law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and having a handgun with no permit.

About midnight Tuesday, a trooper pulled over a silver Dodge Durango for failing to stop at a stop sign at Woodland Avenue and Cherry Street in Michigan City, police said.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, Thomas, the driver, got out and ran away, police said. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The trooper returned to the Durango and found a loaded black 9mm Glock pistol on the floorboard and a clear plastic bag with marijuana inside, police said.

Two passengers in the Durango stayed in the vehicle and denied knowing about the gun or the drugs, police said. They were not arrested.

Thomas, a Trail Creek, Indiana, resident, was taken to the LaPorte County Jail, police said.